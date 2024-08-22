Vernon council approves community text 

In the near future, Vernon citizens can receive text messages from the city. Unanimously, the Vernon city council approved a two hundred dollar monthly fee for a community text messaging system on Monday, August 19. City clerk Candice Hodges said, “It would be a good way to keep citizens informed”.

City water boil notices, election reminders, water bill reminders, and other community announcements will be sent through the text messaging program. “Some people do not have Facebook or see the signs in town,” added Hodges. Additional information will be provided as the system begins.