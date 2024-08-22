WCSO seeks help in locating missing adult
Vernon council approves community text 
Vernon recreation league cancels Senior 12U football season
Town of Wausau will be charging for non-potable water
Vernon Zumba class seeks a compromise with city council
Jeffers pet and farm supply store announces Chipley location 
Washington County unofficial primary election results
Missing man body found in Washington County
WCSO seeks public assistance in locating individual
Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 
Fri. Aug 23rd, 2024
Announcements Community Top Stories

Vernon council approves community text 

By Staff Report Aug 22, 2024 0 Comments

In the near future, Vernon citizens can receive text messages from the city. Unanimously, the Vernon city council approved a two hundred dollar monthly fee for a community text messaging system on Monday, August 19. City clerk Candice Hodges said, “It would be a good way to keep citizens informed”. 

City water boil notices, election reminders, water bill reminders, and other community announcements will be sent through the text messaging program. “Some people do not have Facebook or see the signs in town,” added Hodges. Additional information will be provided as the system begins. 

#community text #Vernon

By Staff Report

Related Post

Announcements Top Stories

WCSO seeks help in locating missing adult

Staff Report Aug 22, 2024
Community

Vernon recreation league cancels Senior 12U football season

KINSLEY COOK Aug 22, 2024
Community

Town of Wausau will be charging for non-potable water

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

Jeffers pet and farm supply store announces Chipley location 

Government News Top Stories

Washington County unofficial primary election results

News Top Stories

Missing man body found in Washington County

News

Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 

News

Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season