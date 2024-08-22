Vernon recreation league cancels Senior 12U football season
Thu. Aug 22nd, 2024
Community

Vernon recreation league cancels Senior 12U football season

By KINSLEY COOK Aug 22, 2024 0 Comments

Due to deadlines and lack of players, Vernon’s twelve-and-under football team canceled its upcoming season. The league has four teams, only the Senior team is being cancelled. “This is something no recreation league wants to post,” was the opening text line of Vernon Recreation’s latest social media post. Vernon Recreation informed all parents, coaches, and team members of the cancellation on the morning of August 14. 

Although players were mentioned for their commitment to their league, it was noted that any player could transfer to another surrounding team in efforts to keep playing football. The twelve-and-under team will return all equipment Friday, the 16. 
In the same social media post, Vernon Recreation stated, “We appreciate your understanding and support, and we will keep you informed of any future opportunities or alternative arrangements.”  

#Digital-Content #Vernon #Washington County

By KINSLEY COOK

