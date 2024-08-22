Town of Wausau will be charging for non-potable water

During the Town Council meeting held on August 15, the council reached a consensus that, in response to the increased demand for non-potable water, it is necessary to charge for its usage. Non-potable water has not undergone treatment for drinking purposes and will now incur a fee.

This new policy will take effect starting September 1. To ensure accurate billing, water usage will be monitored through a metering system. The council has decided to set the rate at 3 cent per gallon. Charges will be invoiced directly to the respective company or individual using the water.

Mayor Hagan commented on the decision during the meeting, stating, “Ultimately, it comes down to the cost of doing business. Companies will end up paying that rate or even more elsewhere.”