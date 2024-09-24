Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather
Washington County emergency services and fire departments collaborate for comprehensive emergency response training
Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest
Local organizations prepare for a possible storm in the Panhandle
Student athletes of the week: Ja’Kiem Holley and Heavenly De’Shey McCovery
Vernon library showcases elementary school artists
Jeffers in Chipley is now open
Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety
Locals voice concerns over Native American land being developed
Washington County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Kids Rodeo results
Tue. Sep 24th, 2024
Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

By GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 24, 2024 0 Comments
Due to the impending impact of Tropical Storm Helena, the Washington County School District will close all schools on Thursday, September 26th, 2024.

The Washington County School Board released the following:

The Washington County Schools to Close on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Helena

Due to the impending impact of Tropical Storm Helena, the Washington County School District will close all schools on Thursday, September 26th, 2024. The safety of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority as we prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Schools are expected to reopen on Friday, September 27th, pending significant improvement in weather conditions. We are closely monitoring the storm and its projected path. Based on updated information from weather authorities, a final decision regarding Friday’s operations will be communicated tomorrow afternoon.

We encourage all families to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this time. Updates will be shared through our district website, social media channels, and local news outlets.

#education #Washington County

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

Top Stories

Washington County emergency services and fire departments collaborate for comprehensive emergency response training

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 24, 2024
Top Stories

Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest

Staff Report Sep 23, 2024
Top Stories

Local organizations prepare for a possible storm in the Panhandle

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 23, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety

News Top Stories

Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests