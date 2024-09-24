Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Due to the impending impact of Tropical Storm Helena, the Washington County School District will close all schools on Thursday, September 26th, 2024.

The Washington County School Board released the following:

The Washington County Schools to Close on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Helena

Schools are expected to reopen on Friday, September 27th, pending significant improvement in weather conditions. We are closely monitoring the storm and its projected path. Based on updated information from weather authorities, a final decision regarding Friday’s operations will be communicated tomorrow afternoon.

We encourage all families to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this time. Updates will be shared through our district website, social media channels, and local news outlets.