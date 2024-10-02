Thank you to our first responders
Sheriff Kevin Crews announces Federal Insurance for inmates 
Leah Pettis hits a high note: Chipley native’s gospel dream takes center stage
Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather
Washington County emergency services and fire departments collaborate for comprehensive emergency response training
Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest
Local organizations prepare for a possible storm in the Panhandle
Student athletes of the week: Ja’Kiem Holley and Heavenly De’Shey McCovery
Vernon library showcases elementary school artists
Jeffers in Chipley is now open
Wed. Oct 2nd, 2024
Top Stories

Sheriff Kevin Crews announces Federal Insurance for inmates 

By Staff Report Oct 2, 2024 0 Comments

[ANTHONY WIGGINS | The News] In a significant development for inmate healthcare and county financial management, Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews announced that the county jail has successfully enrolled in a new Federal Insurance Program. This move was unveiled during the Washington County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on September 26, where Sheriff Crews praised his staff for their extensive research and dedication in securing the program, referring to it as a “very big deal” for both inmates and the county’s budget.

The Federal Insurance Program provides comprehensive medical coverage for incarcerated individuals, ensuring they receive necessary care from the moment they arrive at the facility. Enrollment is based on annual income, with the added benefit of a $0 deductible. This eliminates financial barriers for both the inmates and the county. Sheriff Crews noted that the program includes coverage for a wide range of services, including medical, pharmaceutical, mental health, and emergency room visits. However, dental and vision care are not covered under the federal plan. To address these gaps, the jail has secured two on-site nurses, with a doctor available on an as-needed basis.

“This program will cover all medical, pharmacy, mental health, and emergency room visits,” Sheriff Crews explained, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the care provided to inmates before sentencing. He emphasized the significant financial savings the county will realize through this initiative, noting that it represents a responsible approach to both improving inmate care and managing taxpayer resources.

“By enrolling in this program, we are not only improving the quality of care for our inmates but also being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers,” Sheriff Crews said during the meeting.

The implementation of this federal insurance program marks a critical step forward in ensuring equitable healthcare access for incarcerated individuals while also alleviating the operational costs associated with their care. Sheriff Crews and his team are optimistic about the program’s positive effects on the community and the jail population.

#Digital-Content #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Top Stories Uncategorized

Thank you to our first responders

GARRETT VALCOURT Oct 2, 2024
Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 24, 2024
Top Stories

Washington County emergency services and fire departments collaborate for comprehensive emergency response training

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety

News Top Stories

Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests