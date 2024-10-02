Sheriff Kevin Crews announces Federal Insurance for inmates 

[ANTHONY WIGGINS | The News] In a significant development for inmate healthcare and county financial management, Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews announced that the county jail has successfully enrolled in a new Federal Insurance Program. This move was unveiled during the Washington County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on September 26, where Sheriff Crews praised his staff for their extensive research and dedication in securing the program, referring to it as a “very big deal” for both inmates and the county’s budget.

The Federal Insurance Program provides comprehensive medical coverage for incarcerated individuals, ensuring they receive necessary care from the moment they arrive at the facility. Enrollment is based on annual income, with the added benefit of a $0 deductible. This eliminates financial barriers for both the inmates and the county. Sheriff Crews noted that the program includes coverage for a wide range of services, including medical, pharmaceutical, mental health, and emergency room visits. However, dental and vision care are not covered under the federal plan. To address these gaps, the jail has secured two on-site nurses, with a doctor available on an as-needed basis.

“This program will cover all medical, pharmacy, mental health, and emergency room visits,” Sheriff Crews explained, underscoring the comprehensive nature of the care provided to inmates before sentencing. He emphasized the significant financial savings the county will realize through this initiative, noting that it represents a responsible approach to both improving inmate care and managing taxpayer resources.

“By enrolling in this program, we are not only improving the quality of care for our inmates but also being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers,” Sheriff Crews said during the meeting.

The implementation of this federal insurance program marks a critical step forward in ensuring equitable healthcare access for incarcerated individuals while also alleviating the operational costs associated with their care. Sheriff Crews and his team are optimistic about the program’s positive effects on the community and the jail population.