Thank you to our first responders
Sheriff Kevin Crews announces Federal Insurance for inmates 
Leah Pettis hits a high note: Chipley native’s gospel dream takes center stage
Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather
Washington County emergency services and fire departments collaborate for comprehensive emergency response training
Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest
Local organizations prepare for a possible storm in the Panhandle
Student athletes of the week: Ja’Kiem Holley and Heavenly De’Shey McCovery
Vernon library showcases elementary school artists
Jeffers in Chipley is now open
Wed. Oct 2nd, 2024
Thank you to our first responders

By GARRETT VALCOURT Oct 2, 2024 0 Comments
 Ponce De Leon Emergency service stood by ready to assist in the needs of Holmes County as Hurricane Helene makes its way towards the Panhandle. 
Bonifay Police officers assist a Holmes county citizen with a tire change as Hurricane Helene outer bands begin to bring heavy rain to Bonifay.
 Northwest Florida Community Hospital staff stood ready through the night to care for patients should Hurricane Helene cause power outages or other unexpected needs. 
Washington County Public Works Director, Trey Barbee is headed out with the National Guard’s Grace White to ensure Washington County roads are safe following Hurricane Helene’s dangerous winds and rain.
 Washington County Paramedics and EMTs were on standby as they monitored the track of Hurricane Helene. 
Fire personnel met with Washington County EMS and had additional personnel and ambulances on duty at Orange Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Greenhead Volunteer Fire Department. 

By GARRETT VALCOURT

Staff Report Oct 2, 2024
GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 24, 2024
GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 24, 2024

