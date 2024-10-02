Thank you to our first responders

Ponce De Leon Emergency service stood by ready to assist in the needs of Holmes County as Hurricane Helene makes its way towards the Panhandle. Bonifay Police officers assist a Holmes county citizen with a tire change as Hurricane Helene outer bands begin to bring heavy rain to Bonifay. Northwest Florida Community Hospital staff stood ready through the night to care for patients should Hurricane Helene cause power outages or other unexpected needs. Washington County Public Works Director, Trey Barbee is headed out with the National Guard’s Grace White to ensure Washington County roads are safe following Hurricane Helene’s dangerous winds and rain. Washington County Paramedics and EMTs were on standby as they monitored the track of Hurricane Helene. Fire personnel met with Washington County EMS and had additional personnel and ambulances on duty at Orange Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Greenhead Volunteer Fire Department. #Digital-Content #Holmes County #Washington County Post navigation Sheriff Kevin Crews announces Federal Insurance for inmates