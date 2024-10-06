Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

According to Florida Highway Patrol, A 20 year old Chipley resident was driving a vehicle and traveling west on Clayton Road on a straight portion of the roadway during the early hours of Sunday morning 6 October. As the vehicle was traveling it drifted across the eastbound travel lane and onto the south shoulder of Clayton Road. After leaving the roadway the vehicle traveled back onto Clayton Road crossing both the east and westbound lanes and onto the north shoulder. As the vehicle traveled onto the north shoulder it started to overturn , in a northwesterly direction, ejecting the driver from the vehicle and onto the north shoulder of Clayton Road. The vehicle continued in a northwesterly direction colliding with a fence and coming to final rest on passenger side of the vehicle on the north shoulder of Clayton Road. The driver was pronounced dead. Florida Highway Patrol stated that the next of kin has been notified as of 7:30am.

