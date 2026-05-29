Fri. May 29th, 2026
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70th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival returns to Chipley June 26–27

By AMBER PATINO May 29, 2026 0 Comments
A watermelon-themed float representing the City of Chipley makes its way through downtown during the 2024 Panhandle Watermelon Festival parade. [CONTRIBUTED]

The 70th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival will return to Chipley on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, bringing two days of free, family‑friendly entertainment to Washington County. 

Festivities will kick off Friday at Jim Trawick Park, located at 1544 North Railroad Avenue. Gates open at 5 p.m., with family activities available for attendees prior to the live performances. The evening’s concert lineup features performances by Ashley Monroe at 6 p.m., Dailey & Vincent at 7 p.m., and Tracy Byrd at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule starts early with the annual Shrine Club Pancake Breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Shrine Club, located at 1445 Brickyard Road in Chipley. At the Washington County Agricultural Center, vendors will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with performances by Grace and Grit at 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. At noon, organizers will begin the introduction of the pageant queens, recognition of Junior Jubilee winners, and the Big Melon Auction.

Included in Saturday’s festivities is the Panhandle Watermelon Festival Hot Trot 5K, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Florida Panhandle Technical College (FPTC). Registration runs from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. at the gazebo behind the college. Entry is $30 per person, with T‑shirts included for preregistered runners while supplies last.

Also at FPTC, the Panhandle Watermelon Festival Car Show, hosted by Cars and Coffee Kings,  will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 100 registrants. Pre‑registration is $15, or $20 day‑of, with food available from Cubanos on the Go.

The annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Chipley. Line‑up begins at 9 a.m. at the Chipley High School football field parking lot on Railroad Avenue, and no registration is required.

Festival organizers remind attendees that chairs may be set up after 5 p.m. Friday for the concerts at Jim Trawick Park. The event is alcohol‑ and tobacco‑free, with no pets, glass containers, coolers, or tents allowed. Admission and parking are free. For more information, follow the Panhandle Watermelon Festival Facebook page or visit their website at www.panhandlewatermelon.com.

By AMBER PATINO

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