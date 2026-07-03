Spectrum Alert expands Florida’s efforts to safeguard children with autism 

Effective July 1, Florida introduced the Spectrum Alert, a new statewide system aimed at speeding the safe recovery of missing children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by engaging the public in real time.

The alert, established by the Florida Legislature in 2025 and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis, will be administered by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division. It functions similarly to the state’s Missing Child Alert but adds the requirement that law enforcement reasonably believe the child has ASD.

“When our FDLE inspectors, agents and analysts work with law enforcement on missing persons cases, we know that time is of the essence,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass. “The Spectrum Alert is another resource for the community that helps agencies get information to the public faster and bring Florida’s most innocent and vulnerable home safely.”

The need for a specialized alert system is particularly urgent in Florida, where water hazards such as lakes, retention ponds, canals, and backyard pools are part of everyday life. Safety advocates note that drowning is the leading cause of death for children with autism, and research shows that children on the spectrum face a dramatically higher risk, at more than a hundred times greater than their neurotypical peers. That elevated danger, combined with Florida’s landscape, underscores why rapid public notification can be critical when a child with ASD goes missing.

To activate a Spectrum Alert, five criteria must be met:

The child is under 18.

Law enforcement reasonably believes the child has ASD.

Investigators have a well‑founded belief the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

A detailed description or photo is available for broadcast.

The agency recommends activation.

An Enhanced Spectrum Alert follows similar criteria but applies when a child is believed to be in imminent danger.

When issued, alerts will be distributed through Florida’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC), displayed on highway message signs, and posted on FDLE’s website and social media. Citizens who receive an alert are urged to note the details and call 911 with any information about the child’s whereabouts.

Floridians can sign up to receive Spectrum Alerts by email or text at FDLE’s Spectrum Alert page.