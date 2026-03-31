Tue. Mar 31st, 2026
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Flea Across Florida returns April 10-11

By AMBER PATINO Mar 31, 2026 0 Comments

Flea Across Florida will return to Washington and Holmes counties on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. The nearly 275-mile long yard sale is held twice yearly along U.S. Highway 90, stretching from Pensacola to Live Oak.

In Washington County, the event will feature stops along Historic Highway 90 in Chipley, including local vendor setups at Hidden Treasures of Chipley, formerly known as T & B Treasures, located at 1215 Jackson Avenue from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days of the sale. AMVETS Post 007 located at 1073 Hwy 277, Chipley will be offering vendor spots with sales beginning at 8 a.m., as well as pork tenderloin sandwiches and potato logs for purchase during the event. The Caryville Flea Market, located at 4401 Old Spanish Trail in Caryville, will also participate, with several vendors already signed up. 

In Holmes County, Ponce de Leon Fire and Rescue will host vendors on Saturday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at their 1508 Skelton Street location. 

A map showing locations of additional vendors along the route is available on the Flea Across Florida’s official Facebook page. 

Shoppers planning to explore Flea Across Florida in search of the best bargain may benefit from the following tips:

  • Not every vendor will accept card or digital payment, so carrying cash in small bills will prevent missing out on a deal
  • Sun protection such as sunscreen, hat, and shades will help protect shoppers from harmful UV rays
  • Stay well hydrated to avoid heat related injuries

By AMBER PATINO

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