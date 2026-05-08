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Severe storms cause damage across Washington County 

By AMBER PATINO May 8, 2026 0 Comments
A funnel cloud can be seen forming just outside of Vernon during last week’s storms. [CONTRIBUTED]

Severe thunderstorms swept across Washington County on Thursday, May 7, leaving behind downed trees, scattered debris, and property damage as a powerful Gulf Coast system moved through the Florida Panhandle.

The most dangerous conditions occurred between 9:45 and 10:45 a.m., when radar indicated strong rotation near Vernon and emergency alerts urged residents to seek shelter. A funnel cloud was spotted just outside Vernon as heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts reduced visibility and caused localized power outages.

Among the reported damage was the Vernon High School baseball field scoreboard, which was completed earlier this year at a cost of approximately $15,000. Sponsored by Florida Power & Light, the scoreboard was the result of nine months of planning and construction. School officials said that while the damage is disappointing, the district plans to file an insurance claim to cover repair costs.

Pictured above is the damage caused to the Vernon High School baseball field scoreboard. [CONTRIBUTED]

By AMBER PATINO

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