Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have identified two juveniles in connection with a series of thefts in the Old Bonifay Road area.

On September 10, deputies were dispatched to Old Bonifay Road regarding a theft. The complainant reported that she received a notification earlier that day about a package being delivered to her mailbox, but upon arriving home, the package was missing. She and her husband searched the area and found several empty shipping boxes hidden in a drain culvert. Deputies collected the evidence and contacted another individual whose name was on the other boxes. He, too, had experienced theft and had reported it to the postal service.

The investigation quickly led to the identification of two juvenile suspects. Deputies spoke with the juveniles and their parents, who admitted to the thefts, leading to the recovery of several stolen items.

Additionally, on September 25, a burglary was reported in the same area. A relative of the victim, who was checking on the house, noticed a broken window and an open door. He immediately called the Sheriff’s Office and waited for deputies to arrive before entering. Inside, it appeared that the cabinets had been rummaged through, and bricks were found that had been used to break in. A witness confirmed seeing the two juveniles in the yard of the residence and confronted them. The juveniles falsely claimed they were “visiting a friend” before being asked to leave. Further investigation revealed that the juveniles were responsible for the burglary and the theft of items from the home.

All stolen items from the home burglary have been recovered. The juveniles involved, aged 14 and 11, have been arrested.

Sheriff Crews urges residents in the area to check their belongings. If you believe you have been a victim of theft, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.