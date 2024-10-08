Student athletes of the week: Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks

Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks, two dedicated seniors from their respective high schools, have been recognized as the Student-Athletes of the Week by the Washington County News sponsored by Jump Street Inflatables. Their achievements on the field and in their communities highlight their passion, determination, and commitment to their future goals.

Italy Laurel, 17, is a standout volleyball player who has already committed to playing as a libero/defensive specialist for the 2025 team at Bishop State Community College. Alongside her volleyball career, Italy is actively involved in several extracurricular activities, including Beta Club, being a dual-enrolled student at Chipola College, and participating in school events such as Homecoming Court, PowderPuff, and Bro Ball. She also works as a Physical Therapy Technician and is a proud dog mom.

Italy’s ultimate dream is to pursue a degree in pre-medicine as she aspires to become a veterinarian. She recalls her favorite athletic memory as winning competitive cheer Regionals during her freshman year of high school, a moment that solidified her love for competition and teamwork.

Italy credits her parents, Ruben and Lorrie Laurel, as her greatest role models. “They have always pushed me to do better in life and have always been there to support me through everything. I have always looked up to my parents and always will. Love you, Mom and Dad,” she expressed with gratitude.

Her parents, Ruben and Lorrie Laurel, shared their pride in Italy’s journey. “We’ve seen every pass, every dig, every moment of grit, and every tear Italy has put into this sport. It’s not the wins or loses we’re so very proud of, but the resilience, the heart, the humility, and discipline she shows every day, on and off the court. Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. Watch our baby girl shine!” they said.

Ethan Hooks is a senior linebacker for the Chipley Tigers, maintaining a 3.0 GPA and planning to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. Throughout his high school career, Ethan has faced injuries that could have set him back, but he has shown incredible resilience and a positive outlook, both on and off the field.

Ethan looks up to Coach Deon Kennedy, who he says has played a pivotal role in his development. “Coach Kennedy has made me mature and learn to look at things differently. He’s helped me prepare for the real world,” Ethan shared. His biggest role model, however, is his grandfather, or “Papa,” who inspires Ethan with his work ethic and dedication. “He works 100% all the time and gives it his all in everything he does. I try to be like him on and off the field,” Ethan said.

His mother, Tracey Harris, expressed her pride in Ethan’s journey, stating, “Ethan has faced injury during two years of his high school career, but he has maintained a resilient and positive outlook. He makes me proud to be his mother.”

Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks exemplify dedication, resilience, and leadership in both their sports and their lives. Their commitment to their future aspirations and their determination to overcome challenges make them well-deserving recipients of the Student-Athlete of the Week honor. Their schools and communities are proud to celebrate their achievements and look forward to their bright futures.