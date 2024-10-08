Traffic stop results in arrest of Vernon residents
Student athletes of the week: Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks
Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary
Chipley local sees granddaughter on national stage
Port strike’s potential impact on North Florida businesses: Washington and Holmes counties at risk
Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident
Local organizations assist with Hurricane Helene aftermath
Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Broadway Bound
Thank you to our first responders
Sheriff Kevin Crews announces Federal Insurance for inmates 
Tue. Oct 8th, 2024
Top Stories

Traffic stop results in arrest of Vernon residents

By Staff Report Oct 8, 2024 0 Comments

On October 7th, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on State Rd. 77 near Memorial Drive in Wausau. The driver of the vehicle 34-year-old, John Kenneth Drummond was operating the vehicle without a valid license. The passenger, 43-year-old, Melissa Rachelle Compton was reported to be very nervous and shaking as deputies collected the requested documents. While standing at the passenger door of the vehicle the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. 

Due to the odor of marijuana, the deputy requested a K9 to respond. After an exterior inspection of the vehicle, the K9 gave a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating several illegal drug items and several firearms. 

Drummond was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Compton was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

#crime #Digital-Content #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Top Stories

Student athletes of the week: Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks

GARRETT VALCOURT Oct 8, 2024
Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

Staff Report Oct 7, 2024
Top Stories

Port strike’s potential impact on North Florida businesses: Washington and Holmes counties at risk

GARRETT VALCOURT Oct 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety