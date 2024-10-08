Traffic stop results in arrest of Vernon residents

On October 7th, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on State Rd. 77 near Memorial Drive in Wausau. The driver of the vehicle 34-year-old, John Kenneth Drummond was operating the vehicle without a valid license. The passenger, 43-year-old, Melissa Rachelle Compton was reported to be very nervous and shaking as deputies collected the requested documents. While standing at the passenger door of the vehicle the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.

Due to the odor of marijuana, the deputy requested a K9 to respond. After an exterior inspection of the vehicle, the K9 gave a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating several illegal drug items and several firearms.

Drummond was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Compton was arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

