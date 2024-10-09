New Hope Dunes project passes through Planning Commission

On October 7, the Washington County Planning Commission held a meeting to consider a motion regarding the New Hope Dunes major development review application. After much controversy by the public, the project will go to the Board of County Commissioners, with a recommendation of approval by the Planning Commission. The vote for the application was 4 to 2, with Roger Hagan and Michelle Cook voting to strike down the application.

Along with residents and a representative of the Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe, the Authorized Representative, Local Representative, Engineer, and Ecologist of New Hope Dunes were present. Dr. Peggy Venable spoke on behalf of the Tribe, expressing concerns regarding the preservation of burial mounds and the discovery of artifacts on the property. “We know that we do not have the power to stop anything,” said Venable. “I want them to let us be who we are and let us work with them [so] we don’t have any disharmony within the Valley.”

The developers have agreed to investigate sites identified by the Tribe as having potential burial mounds and artifacts. They have also agreed to hand over any artifacts to the Vernon Historical Society and the Tribe, unless prohibited by law.

Citizens from around the area voiced their concerns once again about several issues they have with the development. New Hope Dunes compiled a list of questions from the neighborhood information meeting held last month and addressed the concerns of the public. When addressing the board, longtime resident Brian Brock stated, “Have some backbone for Washington County.” This was said in closing to his comments on water availability for wells needed to supply water to the golf course.

The Planning Commission ultimately made a motion to recommend approval after hearing the public comments. “With this being in my district, I wholeheartedly understand where a lot of you are coming from on this,” said District 3 member Michelle Cook. “As you’re sitting here tonight you’re just seeing a small example of that some of our land uses, codes, and things of that nature are going to be able to be used against us, so to speak, if we don’t pay attention to what’s going on in local governments.”

The application will now move to the Washington County Board of County Commissioners for a public hearing on October 17 at 9 a.m. This meeting will take place in the boardroom located at 1331 South Boulevard, Chipley.