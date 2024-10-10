Local butcher educates on meat processing 

Covenant Mobile Meat Processing and Butchering will be sponsoring meat processing classes at various venues in Washington County on October 17, 18, and 28 at 6 pm. These classes are part of their new Meat and Mission program and will be open to everyone who registers. The program aims to educate the public in the preparation of various cuts of meat such as Boston butt, boneless pork loins, bottom round flats, chuck rolls, and shoulder clods. Additionally, the program offers the opportunity to teach the community how to butcher and prepare their own Thanksgiving bird.

The classes will be taught by William Wilson, who has over 14 years of experience in butchering for retail chains, local farmers, and game processing. After Vernon’s meat processing shut down due to health issues, Wilson and a friend started their own business, Covenant Mobile Meat Processing and Butchering, to provide a mobile meat processor in the area for local farmers. Wilson informed us that they are only one of two mobile meat processors in the state, and he hopes to accept all domesticated farm animals and wild game within the next year. Wilson stated, “The goal is to teach people to be more self-reliant. It is more of a lost art now. People rely on big grocery chains, and if there is a disruption in the product chains, it gives people the knowledge to provide meat for their own family.”

The class on October 17 will focus on teaching how to merchandise large, whole pieces of meat. The October 18 class will teach attendees how to make pan and link sausage, including preparing, grinding, and seasoning fresh sausage. Participants will be able to take home their sausage to prepare and cook. On October 28, the program will host a turkey processing class to educate the community on how to dispatch, clean, and process a whole turkey, as well as how to whole, quarter, and debone it. Each class will be capped at 25 adults $20 a piece, and kids 13 and under can attend for free. Links to the event pages for these classes are available on their Facebook page.

All the money from the tuition costs will be donated in full to missions and outreaches through Grace Assembly in Chipley.