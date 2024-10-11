Local volleyball teams compete for District Title
City of Chipley to see utility rate increases 
Waukesha Way awards $1,000 mini-grant to Bonifay Woman’s Club
Local butcher educates on meat processing 
Tree trimming tips for storm season
New Hope Dunes project passes through Planning Commission
Traffic stop results in arrest of Vernon residents
Student athletes of the week: Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks
Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary
Chipley local sees granddaughter on national stage
By NATALIE HOLTON Oct 11, 2024

City of Chipley utility customers will be seeing a 3.2 % rate increase that was effective on October 8. This increase comes from the City of Chipley Water, Sewer, and Gas systems need to increase the base rates by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to ensure the system is self-maintaining. 

Base rates for the Natural Gas Rate Schedule for residential customers:

Inside City Limits:

  • Customer Charge $11.61 per bill
  • Distribution Charge $0.00583 per cubic foot
  • PGA As determined
  • All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined 

Outside City Limits:

  • Customer Charge $12.77 per bill
  • Distribution Charge $0.00642 per cubic foot
  • PGA Same as inside city limits
  • All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined

Base rates for the Natural Gas Rate Schedule for commercial customers:  

Inside City Limits:

  • Customer Charge $34.83 per bill
  • Distribution Charge $0.01025 per cubic foot
  • PGA As determined
  • All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined 

Outside City Limits:

  • Customer Charge $38.32 per bill
  • Distribution Charge $0.01128 per cubic foot
  • PGA Same as inside city limits
  • All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined

The City of Chipley Water Rate Schedule for Commercial and Residential customers:

Inside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

  • First 2,000 $16.76 per bill
  • 2,001 – 6,000 $ 3.09
  • 6,001 – 10,000 $ 3.32
  • Everything over 10,000 $ 3.69

Outside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

  • First 2,000 $20.95 per bill
  • 2,001 – 6,000 $ 3.86
  • 6,001 – 10,000 $ 4.16
  • Everything over 10,000 $ 4.62

City of Chipley Sewer Rate Schedule residential service rates:

Inside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

  • First 6,000 $50.98 per bill
  • Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 6.95

Outside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

  • First 6,000 $63.73 per bill
  • Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 8.68

Commercial service rates : 

Inside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

  • First 6,000 $65.24 per bill
  • Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 6.95

Outside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

  • First 6,000 $81.55 per bill
  • Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 8.68

By NATALIE HOLTON

