City of Chipley to see utility rate increases 

City of Chipley utility customers will be seeing a 3.2 % rate increase that was effective on October 8. This increase comes from the City of Chipley Water, Sewer, and Gas systems need to increase the base rates by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to ensure the system is self-maintaining.

Base rates for the Natural Gas Rate Schedule for residential customers:

Inside City Limits:

Customer Charge $11.61 per bill

Distribution Charge $0.00583 per cubic foot

PGA As determined

All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined

Outside City Limits:

Customer Charge $12.77 per bill

Distribution Charge $0.00642 per cubic foot

PGA Same as inside city limits

All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined

Base rates for the Natural Gas Rate Schedule for commercial customers:

Inside City Limits:

Customer Charge $34.83 per bill

Distribution Charge $0.01025 per cubic foot

PGA As determined

All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined

Outside City Limits:

Customer Charge $38.32 per bill

Distribution Charge $0.01128 per cubic foot

PGA Same as inside city limits

All Applicable Taxes and Fees As determined

The City of Chipley Water Rate Schedule for Commercial and Residential customers:

Inside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

First 2,000 $16.76 per bill

2,001 – 6,000 $ 3.09

6,001 – 10,000 $ 3.32

Everything over 10,000 $ 3.69

Outside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

First 2,000 $20.95 per bill

2,001 – 6,000 $ 3.86

6,001 – 10,000 $ 4.16

Everything over 10,000 $ 4.62

City of Chipley Sewer Rate Schedule residential service rates:

Inside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

First 6,000 $50.98 per bill

Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 6.95

Outside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

First 6,000 $63.73 per bill

Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 8.68

Commercial service rates :

Inside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

First 6,000 $65.24 per bill

Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 6.95

Outside City Limits:

Gallons of Water Used

First 6,000 $81.55 per bill

Everything over 6,000 (per 1,000) $ 8.68