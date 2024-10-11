Local volleyball teams compete for District Title
By NATALIE HOLTON Oct 11, 2024 0 Comments

Chipley High School is set to host the highly anticipated Rural District 2 tournament for girls’ varsity volleyball, kicking off on October 14. This tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of local talent, as teams battle for a chance to compete in the district finals.

Ranked #1 in the district, Chipley will receive a bye for the first round of play. On October 14, #4 Holmes County will take on #5 Vernon at 7 p.m. This match is critical for both teams, as the winner will earn the opportunity to advance to the second round and face Chipley. 

October 15, will feature a matchup between the winner of Holmes County vs. Vernon and Chipley, starting at 6 p.m. This game will determine who secures a coveted spot in the district finals. Also that night, #3 Bethlehem will compete against #2 Cottondale for the final opportunity to join the championship game. 

The championship game is scheduled for October 17 in the Chipley High School gym at 6 p.m. This final match will determine the district champion and is sure to be a memorable event for players, coaches, and fans alike.   

