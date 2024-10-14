Student athletes of the week: Maley Madison Alsobrooks and Asher Holt

Maley Madison Alsobrooks and Asher Holt, two exceptional seniors from Chipley High School,

have been named Student-Athletes of the Week by the Washington County News for their

dedication to sports, academics, and leadership throughout their high school careers.

Maley Madison Alsobrooks, 17, has been a key member of the varsity cheerleading team for all

four years at Chipley High School, serving as both a base and backspot. This year, she also holds

the role of team captain. In addition to cheerleading, Maley was on the weightlifting team during

her sophomore year, is a student council member, and serves as the editor of the school’s

journalism staff. She is dual-enrolled at Chipola College and plans to attend Gulf Coast State

College to pursue a degree in sonography, with aspirations of becoming an obstetric sonographer

after college.

Maley’s favorite high school memories include cheering the football team to the first round of

playoffs during her sophomore year and cheering the boys’ basketball team to state during her

sophomore and junior years.

Her parents, Missy Futch and stepfather James Futch, are immensely proud of her achievements.

Missy shared, “Maley’s radiating smile can light up a room, and she always looks like she’s

having the time of her life on that field. I hope she never forgets to smile and have fun. I know

she will do great things in life with God by her side.” James added, “Her relationship with God is

inspirational. She can go from basing pyramids to testifying in a moment. Her outspoken nature

and strive for perfection will take her far in life.”

Asher Holt, 17, is a senior at Chipley High School who has made his mark in football,

weightlifting, baseball, and track. Asher has played football for four years, serving as wide

receiver and cornerback, and has been a standout on the weightlifting team, reaching the regional

finals for the last three years. His goal is to make it to the state finals in weightlifting this year.

He also played baseball his junior year and ran track his sophomore year.

Academically, Asher is an outstanding student, maintaining a 4.6 GPA. He is a member of the

National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Club, and serves as the Student Council

Treasurer. His awards include being named the Washington County Sunshine State Scholar of

the Year and making the Dean’s List at Chipola College, where he is dual-enrolled.

Asher plans to graduate this year with his Pre-Med Associate’s Degree from Chipola College and

then enroll at Florida State University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree. He ultimately hopes to

attend Vanderbilt University School of Medicine to earn his Doctorate and specialize as an

orthopedic surgeon, focusing on athletic injuries.

His parents, Bradley and Vickie Holt, shared their pride, saying, “We’re most proud of Asher’s

determination to succeed and his compassion for others. He is fiercely loyal and cares deeply for

the people in his life. We know without a shadow of a doubt that he will make a difference in

this world. We could not be more proud of him.”

Asher’s favorite sports memory is walking out on Senior Night in front of all the Chipley fans

and sharing that special moment with his parents and teammates. He also expressed appreciation

for his friends, “The Homies,” for their unwavering support at every game. “It means a lot to me

that they show up and show out every time I step out on the field,” Asher said.

Asher fondly remembers the bus rides, pep rallies, Eye of the Tiger, team meals, powder puff

football, class wars, dress-up days, late-night Waffle House trips, and, of course, four years of

beating Vernon. “Go Tigers!” he added with pride.

Both Maley Alsobrooks and Asher Holt exemplify leadership, dedication, and passion, making

them deserving recipients of Washington County News Student-Athlete of the Week honor

sponsored by Jump Street Inflatables. Their remarkable achievements, both in sports and

academics, serve as an inspiration to their peers and community.