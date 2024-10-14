Student athletes of the week: Maley Madison Alsobrooks and Asher Holt

Maley Madison Alsobrooks and Asher Holt, two exceptional seniors from Chipley High School,
have been named Student-Athletes of the Week by the Washington County News for their
dedication to sports, academics, and leadership throughout their high school careers.
Maley Madison Alsobrooks, 17, has been a key member of the varsity cheerleading team for all
four years at Chipley High School, serving as both a base and backspot. This year, she also holds
the role of team captain. In addition to cheerleading, Maley was on the weightlifting team during
her sophomore year, is a student council member, and serves as the editor of the school’s
journalism staff. She is dual-enrolled at Chipola College and plans to attend Gulf Coast State
College to pursue a degree in sonography, with aspirations of becoming an obstetric sonographer
after college.
Maley’s favorite high school memories include cheering the football team to the first round of
playoffs during her sophomore year and cheering the boys’ basketball team to state during her
sophomore and junior years.
Her parents, Missy Futch and stepfather James Futch, are immensely proud of her achievements.
Missy shared, “Maley’s radiating smile can light up a room, and she always looks like she’s
having the time of her life on that field. I hope she never forgets to smile and have fun. I know
she will do great things in life with God by her side.” James added, “Her relationship with God is
inspirational. She can go from basing pyramids to testifying in a moment. Her outspoken nature
and strive for perfection will take her far in life.”
Asher Holt, 17, is a senior at Chipley High School who has made his mark in football,
weightlifting, baseball, and track. Asher has played football for four years, serving as wide
receiver and cornerback, and has been a standout on the weightlifting team, reaching the regional
finals for the last three years. His goal is to make it to the state finals in weightlifting this year.
He also played baseball his junior year and ran track his sophomore year.
Academically, Asher is an outstanding student, maintaining a 4.6 GPA. He is a member of the
National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Club, and serves as the Student Council
Treasurer. His awards include being named the Washington County Sunshine State Scholar of
the Year and making the Dean’s List at Chipola College, where he is dual-enrolled.
Asher plans to graduate this year with his Pre-Med Associate’s Degree from Chipola College and
then enroll at Florida State University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree. He ultimately hopes to
attend Vanderbilt University School of Medicine to earn his Doctorate and specialize as an
orthopedic surgeon, focusing on athletic injuries.
His parents, Bradley and Vickie Holt, shared their pride, saying, “We’re most proud of Asher’s
determination to succeed and his compassion for others. He is fiercely loyal and cares deeply for
the people in his life. We know without a shadow of a doubt that he will make a difference in
this world. We could not be more proud of him.”
Asher’s favorite sports memory is walking out on Senior Night in front of all the Chipley fans
and sharing that special moment with his parents and teammates. He also expressed appreciation
for his friends, “The Homies,” for their unwavering support at every game. “It means a lot to me
that they show up and show out every time I step out on the field,” Asher said.
Asher fondly remembers the bus rides, pep rallies, Eye of the Tiger, team meals, powder puff
football, class wars, dress-up days, late-night Waffle House trips, and, of course, four years of
beating Vernon. “Go Tigers!” he added with pride.
Both Maley Alsobrooks and Asher Holt exemplify leadership, dedication, and passion, making
them deserving recipients of Washington County News Student-Athlete of the Week honor
sponsored by Jump Street Inflatables. Their remarkable achievements, both in sports and
academics, serve as an inspiration to their peers and community.