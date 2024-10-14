Arts and crafts at ArtKidDoo

ArtKidDoo came back to Shivers Park in Chipley this past Saturday giving the youth of our community an opportunity to express themselves in a child-friendly environment.

This free, community-wide festival featured a range of hands-on arts and crafts activities, games, and entertainment by local artists. It was an opportunity for children of all ages to engage in creative activities while parents explored resources offered by community partners. More than 25 local non-profit agencies, civic groups, and businesses have volunteered to host booths and help provide an enriching experience for everyone.

Children attending ArtKidDoo had the chance to express their creativity in a variety of ways, including painting a police car, coloring, and meeting animals at the petting zoo. Activities such as inflatable axe throwing, games, and a photo booth also added to the fun, along with various arts and crafts stations where children created “make and take” crafts.

According to the Early Learning Coalition art is not just fun—it is essential to child development. Research shows that art activities support early brain development, helping children build cognitive, social-emotional, and multisensory skills. Engaging in art fosters creativity, boosts self-esteem, and aids in mastery of skills that are important for lifelong learning and success.