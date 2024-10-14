Local bands attend FBA District 2 competition
Local bands attend FBA District 2 competition

By NATALIE HOLTON Oct 14, 2024 0 Comments
[ANTHONY WIGGINS | The News]

On October 12, Chipley High School, Vernon High School, and Holmes County High School bands traveled to Panama City to compete in the Florida Bandmasters Association (FBA) District 2 March Band Music Performance Assessment (MPA).

The “Spirit of the Tiger” band from Chipley High School earned themselves an overall rating of Superior for their performance. Vernon High School’s “Pride of Vernon” took home a Superior rating from the competition.

Holmes County High School’s “Blue Pride Band” also attended the event and earned an Excellent rating from the judges.

All bands were judged on Visual Performance, General Effect, Music, and Auxillary to determine their final rating.

