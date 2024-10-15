Secret Santa continues for the Arc Center

The Arc is the largest national community-based organization advocating for and with people

with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and serving them and their families. For

fifteen years, the Arc Center for Washington and Holmes counties have received “Secret Santa”

Christmas gifts from anonymous volunteers.

Each year, Secret Santa continues to grow in both participation and love for the Arc community.

Fifteen years ago, director Robin Tice Pemberton introduced the idea to friends and family to

bring Christmas cheer to Arc members in the local communities. Today, anyone can sign up to

sponsor an adult, become a secret santa, and make their holiday season brighter.

“A lot of people who attend the Arc Center, they don’t have families and they live in group

homes. They don’t have anyone to provide Christmas for them,” said Pemberton. Pemberton

assigns each secret santa volunteer a wishlist from an Arc Center adult before they start

shopping. Gifts usually range from $100 to $150.

Currently, there are 100 Arc Center members who will receive gifts this season. Pemberton and

others are searching for more secret santa volunteers before November. To provide gifts for

adults with developmental disabilities within the Arc Center, email [email protected].

