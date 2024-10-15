Sunflower Fest is back
Secret Santa continues for the Arc Center
Local bands attend FBA District 2 competition
Arts and crafts at ArtKidDoo
Student athletes of the week: Maley Madison Alsobrooks and Asher Holt
Local volleyball teams compete for District Title
City of Chipley to see utility rate increases 
Waukesha Way awards $1,000 mini-grant to Bonifay Woman’s Club
Local butcher educates on meat processing 
Tree trimming tips for storm season
Tue. Oct 15th, 2024
Top Stories

Secret Santa continues for the Arc Center

By KINSLEY COOK Oct 15, 2024 0 Comments
Secret Santa donated gifts lined up at a Christmas party in 2023. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Arc is the largest national community-based organization advocating for and with people
with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and serving them and their families. For
fifteen years, the Arc Center for Washington and Holmes counties have received “Secret Santa”
Christmas gifts from anonymous volunteers.
Each year, Secret Santa continues to grow in both participation and love for the Arc community.
Fifteen years ago, director Robin Tice Pemberton introduced the idea to friends and family to
bring Christmas cheer to Arc members in the local communities. Today, anyone can sign up to
sponsor an adult, become a secret santa, and make their holiday season brighter.
“A lot of people who attend the Arc Center, they don’t have families and they live in group
homes. They don’t have anyone to provide Christmas for them,” said Pemberton. Pemberton
assigns each secret santa volunteer a wishlist from an Arc Center adult before they start
shopping. Gifts usually range from $100 to $150.
Currently, there are 100 Arc Center members who will receive gifts this season. Pemberton and
others are searching for more secret santa volunteers before November. To provide gifts for
adults with developmental disabilities within the Arc Center, email [email protected].

#Digital-Content #Legacy #Washington County

By KINSLEY COOK

Related Post

Top Stories

Sunflower Fest is back

Hannah Collins Oct 15, 2024
Top Stories

Local bands attend FBA District 2 competition

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 14, 2024
Top Stories

Arts and crafts at ArtKidDoo

Hannah Collins Oct 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety