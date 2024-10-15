Sunflower Fest is back
Tue. Oct 15th, 2024
Sunflower Fest is back

By Hannah Collins Oct 15, 2024 0 Comments
Attendees enjoying festivities at last years’ Sunflower Festival.

Get ready for a day of fun and festivities at the Sunflower Festival, set to take place on
Saturday, October 19, from 12pm. to 4pm. at Blackbarn Blossoms, located at 3535 Dickinson
Lane in Vernon.
Music will fill the air with performances from three different bands throughout the event.
Attendees can enjoy live music from the Curtis Williams Band, Texas native and former
American Idol contestant Kate Watson, and the headlining act, Hurricane Party, known for their
bluegrass style. Families are welcome, with a designated kids’ area featuring inflatables and
other child-friendly activities. The festival is also pet-friendly, although dogs must be kept on a
leash. Two local pet rescue organizations will be present, offering visitors the chance to apply
for pet adoptions or make donations to support their efforts. For flower enthusiasts, sunflowers
will be available for sale, with a flower barn set up to provide cut and bunched bouquets.
Additionally, a garden area will be available for photo opportunities.
Tickets are available now, with advance sales priced at $12 and $15 at the door. The festival
will feature 35 local artisan vendors, making it an opportunity to support small businesses. Food
lovers can also indulge in offerings from seven food trucks. “It’s a day to have fun on the farm.”
organizer Gina Hamilton emphasized. Last year’s festival attracted 1,200 attendees, prompting
the creation of a separate driveway to manage traffic effectively. The Washington County
Sheriff’s Office will assist with traffic control to ensure a smooth experience for all visitors. Signs
will be posted along Route 79 to guide visitors to the event.

#Digital-Content #Washington County

By Hannah Collins

