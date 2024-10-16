Load and behold, new laundromat coming to Vernon

Chipley Police Department Drug Investigation results in multiple arrests
By Hannah Collins Oct 16, 2024 0 Comments
Blue Towels in a Front Load Washing Machine[CONTRIBUTED]

Gary Haddock, the previous owner of Circle H in Vernon, is currently working towards the opening of a new laundromat in Vernon. The building that was a Tom Thumb prior to Haddock’s purchase will be fully equipped with brand-new laundromat equipment and services, bringing new infrastructure to Vernon.

Currently, Vernon does not have a laundromat. Many citizens live in apartment buildings that may not provide laundry services, or citizens do not have the resources to purchase washing machines and dryers. The addition of a laundromat will give the community a means to have clean, washed clothing. Additionally, many condo cleaners live in Vernon and travel to Panama City to clean. These individuals who are currently driving to other towns such as Chipley, Bonifay, Hartford, and other areas that are equipped for their needs, will now have an opportunity to put money back into the town where they live. 

Haddock has received positive feedback from the community. “I wanted to give something back to the community. If we don’t invest in it, it won’t give back” Haddock stated. According to Haddock, the introduction of a laundromat will be beneficial to Vernon citizens, as well as the local economy, and plans to have the mat open before the end of the year. 

