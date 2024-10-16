Chipley Police Department Drug Investigation results in multiple arrests
Wed. Oct 16th, 2024
Chipley Police Department Drug Investigation results in multiple arrests

By Staff Report Oct 16, 2024 0 Comments

The Chipley Police Department has announced the conclusion of a drug investigation that began in June following the arrest of Clinton Douglas Corbin for the sale of methamphetamine. This comprehensive investigation has led to the identification and charges against several associates involved in illegal narcotics activities.

Over the past few months, officers have conducted extensive surveillance, executed a search warrant, and reviewed records to uncover a conspiracy involving at least six of Corbin’s associates. “This operation highlights our ongoing commitment to keeping our community safe and combating illegal drug activities,” said Chipley Police Department in a press release.

The following individuals are being charged in connection with this investigation:

Clinton Douglas Corbin:

– Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine

– Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana

– Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Jarvis Deshaun Roulhac:

– Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Carl Adrian Hogue:

– Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana

– Conspiracy to Sell Marijuana

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Earl Watford III:

– Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Hurtis Tyrone Jackson Jr.:

– Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Neatron Levar Curry:

– Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Purchase Suboxone Strips

– Conspiracy to Purchase Cocaine

– Conspiracy to Sell Lortab

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Kevin Thomas Fleming Jr.:

– Conspiracy to Purchase Methamphetamine

– Conspiracy to Purchase Marijuana

– Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony

Corbin, Roulhac, Hogue, and Watford III have all been booked into the Washington County Jail on the listed charges.

Hurtis Tyrone Jackson Jr., Neatron Levar Curry, and Kevin Thomas Fleming Jr. have outstanding warrants and are being sought after by law enforcement.

CPD encourages anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals, and/or illegal drug activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310.

