Fri. Oct 18th, 2024
WCSO arrests burglary suspect

By NATALIE HOLTON Oct 18, 2024 0 Comments

A Washington County resident has been arrested on burglary charges. Dwight Athel Charles Cabiness was charged with burglary, grand theft of firearms, and larceny.

On October 17, WCSO deputies responded to a call reporting firearms and other items were stolen from a residence on Pioneer Road. Upon arrival WCSO deputies made contact with the homeowner who stated a day earlier she saw a suspicious vehicle on her property but could not locate anyone. As she was leaving, she saw the subject, told him he was on private property and asked him to leave. The homeowner later returned to the property and discovered that the glass window on the gun cabinet was busted, and several guns were missing.

The same WCSO deputy responded to an unrelated incident at McDonald’s in Chipley. He recalled the subject and vehicle in this incident matched the description provided by the homeowner from the burglary incident. While on the call, the deputy also observed a firearm in the passenger seat of the vehicle that matched the description of one of the stolen firearms.

59-year-old, Dwight Athel Charles Cabiness was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charges of burglary, grand theft of firearms, and larceny. Cabiness admitted to investigators his involvement in the case and that he had discarded the firearms in a pond located South of Chipley. The WCSO Dive Team was able to retrieve the firearms from the exact location as described.

By NATALIE HOLTON

