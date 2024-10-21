Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training

The Vernon Fire Rescue Dive Team had the opportunity to dive at Leisure Lakes on October 13. Five members are currently training to become future public safety divers in Vernon and are currently “open water” certified. The City of Vernon approved $10,000 worth of gear for Vernon Fire Rescue, and the department was awarded the Florida Firefighter Assistance Grant worth $19,926. With the new gear and equipment, the Vernon Fire Chief, ShiQuan Green, intends to support the Washington County Sheriff’s Office due to numerous springs, lakes, creeks, and ponds within the county. “Firefighters will have new sets of gear to perform their jobs more efficiently, and money saved can go towards other equipment that we need.” Chief Green explained.

Safety divers play numerous, vital roles in our community, many of which put them in dire situations. Divers are well known for search and rescue, however, they provide many more necessary services such as structural damage assessment, hazardous material containment, and recovery. Assessing damage to underwater infrastructure like bridges and dams, identifying and containing dangerous substances that can be dispersed in drinking water, and recovering remains, vehicles, weapons, and stolen property are all a critical part of their jobs. These

If you are interested in joining Vernon Fire Rescue please contact Chief Green at 850-535-2444 or email at [email protected].