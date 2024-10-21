CHS Volleyball heads to regional play
‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom
Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 
Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training
WCSO arrests burglary suspect
WCBOCC approves New Hope Dunes Development Order
First Presbyterian Church of Chipley to dedicate new bell tower
Chipley Police Department Drug Investigation results in multiple arrests
Load and behold, new laundromat coming to Vernon
WCSO arrests two on theft charges
Mon. Oct 21st, 2024
Top Stories

Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training

By Hannah Collins Oct 21, 2024 0 Comments
Vernon Fire Rescue gets ready to train at Leisure Lakes

The Vernon Fire Rescue Dive Team had the opportunity to dive at Leisure Lakes on October 13. Five members are currently training to become future public safety divers in Vernon and are currently “open water” certified. The City of Vernon approved $10,000 worth of gear for Vernon Fire Rescue, and the department was awarded the Florida Firefighter Assistance Grant worth $19,926. With the new gear and equipment, the Vernon Fire Chief, ShiQuan Green, intends to support the Washington County Sheriff’s Office due to numerous springs, lakes, creeks, and ponds within the county. “Firefighters will have new sets of gear to perform their jobs more efficiently, and money saved can go towards other equipment that we need.” Chief Green explained. 

Safety divers play numerous, vital roles in our community, many of which put them in dire situations. Divers are well known for search and rescue, however, they provide many more necessary services such as structural damage assessment, hazardous material containment, and recovery. Assessing damage to underwater infrastructure like bridges and dams, identifying and containing dangerous substances that can be dispersed in drinking water, and recovering remains, vehicles, weapons, and stolen property are all a critical part of their jobs. These 

If you are interested in joining Vernon Fire Rescue please contact Chief Green at 850-535-2444 or email at [email protected].

#Digital-Content #Vernon #Washington County

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Top Stories

‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 21, 2024
Top Stories

Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 

Staff Report Oct 21, 2024
Top Stories

WCSO arrests burglary suspect

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety