Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 

Early voting for the 2024 General Election is opening soon for both Holmes and Washington counties. The highly anticipated General Election final voting day will take place on November 5.

Holmes County voters can cast their ballots beginning and October 26 from November 2 for early voting. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. located at 201 N. Oklahoma St., Suite 102, Bonifay.

Washington County voters can begin early voting on October 21 through November 2. The public can cast their ballots on Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voting locations are the Chipley Agricultural Center at 1424 Jackson Ave, Chipley and Vernon City Hall at 2808 Yellow Jacket Dr, Vernon.

Voter’s Guides and Sample Ballots for each county can be found at wcsoe.gov for Washington County and holmeselections.com for Holmes County.