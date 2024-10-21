‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom

Mountain Bike racers gathered in Pine Log State Forest on Saturday, October 19 for a competitive fundraising event. Participants rode a three-hour race that crossed 32 miles of gravel trail throughout the forest.

The purpose of the race is to raise funds for Operation Outdoor Freedom, a program by the Florida Forestry Service. The program is designed to provide recreational opportunities to wounded veterans. Participants must be Florida residents (as defined in s. 379.101(30)(b)) who are honorably discharged military veterans with either a service-connected disability rating of 30% or greater from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs or be a Purple Heart recipient.

Organizers say this year the event raised $1,000 to donate to Operation Outdoor Freedom and they look forward to the years to come.