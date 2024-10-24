Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit
Convicted sex offender back behind bars
Fall Block Party by Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights
Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon
WCFS honors first firefighters to be hired in Washington County
Fall event schedule
 Pumpkin’ pickin’ at the harvest festival
CHS Volleyball heads to regional play
‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom
Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 
Thu. Oct 24th, 2024
Crime Top Stories

Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit

By Staff Report Oct 24, 2024 0 Comments

Two individuals are in custody following a high-speed chase through Washington County after reports of gunfire in Chipley.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Telecommunications Center received multiple calls about a vehicle being shot at within Chipley city limits. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white Kia, prompting WCSO deputies to search for the vehicle.

Minutes later, deputies located the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply, leading to a pursuit on the west side of the county. The chase came to an abrupt end when the suspects’ vehicle crashed as it tried to merge onto Interstate 10.

Two male suspects were arrested at the scene. The WCSO is working closely with the Chipley Police Department to continue the investigation. Further details will be provided as they become available to us.

#Chipley #High speed pursuit #shots fired #top stories #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Top Stories

‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 21, 2024
Top Stories

Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 

Staff Report Oct 21, 2024
Top Stories

Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training

Hannah Collins Oct 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open