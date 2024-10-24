Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit

Two individuals are in custody following a high-speed chase through Washington County after reports of gunfire in Chipley.

The incident began shortly after 6 p.m. when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Telecommunications Center received multiple calls about a vehicle being shot at within Chipley city limits. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white Kia, prompting WCSO deputies to search for the vehicle.

Minutes later, deputies located the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply, leading to a pursuit on the west side of the county. The chase came to an abrupt end when the suspects’ vehicle crashed as it tried to merge onto Interstate 10.

Two male suspects were arrested at the scene. The WCSO is working closely with the Chipley Police Department to continue the investigation. Further details will be provided as they become available to us.