CPD provides update on shooting and pursuit

The Chipley Police Department (CPD) has released a statement regarding the pursuit after gunfire was heard in Chipley. Three individuals are in custody in relation to this event that occurred last night.

On October 24, at approximately 6:08 p.m., Chipley Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Church Street and Deermont Circle in Chipley. Upon arrival, officers spoke with residents who described a drive-by type shooting incident involving multiple gunshots fired from across the street.

According to a witness, he and several others were gathered in the yard at 640 Pecan Street when they observed three individuals standing near a white Kia Soul parked across the street at a residence. The witness reported that the individuals produced firearms and began shooting in the direction of himself and others present. Law enforcement officials later recovered 21 spent shell casings from the scene, and multiple rounds struck an occupied building, an unoccupied building, and the driver’s door of the witnesses’ vehicle.

After firing, the suspects fled in the Kia Soul, prompting a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alert. Washington County Deputies soon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, leading to a high-speed pursuit that ended when the Kia crashed. Deputies detained two occupants, later identified as JaMarion Pride (driver) and Keante Pride (passenger).

During the investigation, officers interviewed witnesses at the scene, including individuals who reported additional suspect activity. A nearby resident, informed officers that shortly after the incident, an individual matching one of the suspects’ descriptions entered her yard and requested to borrow shoes and make a phone call. This individual, identified as Nassir Wright, reportedly sought a ride to Fort Walton Beach before leaving the area on foot. Officers later detained Wright, who matched the description provided by witnesses, on Highway 90 near Avant Road.

Witnesses positively identified all three suspects—JaMarion Pride, Keante Pride, and Nassir Wright—as individuals involved in the shooting. Additionally, investigators found a loaded AK-47-style magazine and loose ammunition inside the suspect vehicle. A firearm was located along the pursuit route and is believed to be involved.

Based on the evidence, JaMarion Pride, Keante Pride, and Nassir Wright face charges under Florida Statute 790.19 for shooting deadly missiles into occupied or unoccupied buildings or vehicles.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged all traffic-related offenses, including the driver with Fleeing and Eluding LEO at High Speed.