According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County. Next of kin has been notified. Driver one, driving a blue Suzuki, is from Panama City. Driver two, traveling in a red ford, is from Bonifay and his passenger was from Chipley. Vehicle one was east on the driveway access for 2839 US 231 approaching the southbound lanes of US 231. Vehicle two was southbound, occupying the inside southbound lane of US 231, approaching the driveway access for 2839 US 231. The driver of the Suzuki failed to yield right-of-way to oncoming traffic, by exiting the driveway access, and entering the lane occupied by vehicle 2. As a result, the front of vehicle two collided with the left side of vehicle one. Vehicle one rotated to face a southerly direction. Both vehicles continued in a southerly direction until exiting the roadway onto the grass median of US 231. Both vehicles came to final rest facing a southerly direction on the median of US231, south of the driveway access for 2839 US 231.

The passenger of vehicle one was pronounced deceased on scene at 10:19 am by Bryce Philips of Jackson EMS. Unknown Criminal Charges at this point. All occupants restrained by seat belts.