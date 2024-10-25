63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County.
CPD provides update on shooting and pursuit
Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit
Convicted sex offender back behind bars
Fall Block Party by Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights
Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon
WCFS honors first firefighters to be hired in Washington County
Fall event schedule
 Pumpkin’ pickin’ at the harvest festival
CHS Volleyball heads to regional play
Fri. Oct 25th, 2024
Uncategorized

63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County.

By Staff Report Oct 25, 2024 0 Comments

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old Chipley man has died after a fatal accident on US 231 in Jackson County. Next of kin has been notified. Driver one, driving a blue Suzuki, is from Panama City. Driver two, traveling in a red ford, is from Bonifay and his passenger was from Chipley. Vehicle one was east on the driveway access for 2839 US 231 approaching the southbound lanes of US 231.  Vehicle two was southbound, occupying the inside southbound lane of US 231, approaching the driveway access for 2839 US 231. The driver of the Suzuki failed to yield right-of-way to oncoming traffic, by exiting the driveway access, and entering the lane occupied by vehicle 2.  As a result, the front of vehicle two collided with the left side of vehicle one. Vehicle one rotated to face a southerly direction.  Both vehicles continued in a southerly direction until exiting the roadway onto the grass median of US 231. Both vehicles came to final rest facing a southerly direction on the median of US231, south of the driveway access for 2839 US 231

The passenger of vehicle one was pronounced deceased on scene at 10:19 am by Bryce Philips of Jackson EMS. Unknown Criminal Charges at this point. All occupants restrained by seat belts.

#Bonifay #Chipley #HCA #vehicle #WCN

By Staff Report

Related Post

Top Stories Uncategorized

CPD provides update on shooting and pursuit

Staff Report Oct 25, 2024
Uncategorized

Convicted sex offender back behind bars

Staff Report Oct 24, 2024
Uncategorized

CHS Volleyball heads to regional play

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two subjects arrested after high-speed pursuit

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open