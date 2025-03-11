2025 Youth Fair exhibitors celebrated

HANNAH COLLINS | The News
The 2025 Washington County Youth Fair took place February 26 – March 1 at the Washington County Ag Center. More than 400 youth exhibited nearly 700 projects, including arts & crafts, baked goods, plants, and more. Participants competed in four age divisions: Cloverbud (5-7), Junior (8-10), Intermediate (11-13), and Senior (14-18).
General Exhibits Best of Show Winners
Art: Avalyn Barber (B), Hayden Kriser (C), Paisley Kriser (D)
Baked Goods: Jacey Pickle (A), Saylor Woods (B), Mya White (C), Abigail Brown (D)
Baked Goods Decorating: Emma Carter (A), Aubrey Mauldin (B), Mya White (C), Brystol Williams (D)
Crafts: Jacey Pickle (A), Jackson Scurlock (B), Levi Franklin (C), Tyler Hobbs (D)
Models: Noah Birge (A), Isaac Grantham (B), Cade Crawford (C)
Needlework/Sewing: Emma Carter (A), Annalynn Yohn (C)
Photography: Braeleigh Bullard (A), Ava Crawford (B), Levi Franklin (C), Abigail Brown (D)
Poultry Showmanship Winners
Junior: 1st Aubrey Mauldin, 2nd Avalyn Barber, 3rd Collin Odom
Intermediate: 1st Cade Crawford, 2nd Mya White, 3rd Kaylee Kinman
Senior: 1st Abigail Brown, 2nd Emma Weeks, 3rd Will Barber
Best in Show Chickens
Cade Crawford (Exotic/Ornamental Pair), Emma Weeks (Exotic/Ornamental Rooster, Production Pair), Isaac Grantham (Production Hen)
Beef Showmanship Winners
Junior: 1st Maddox Grantham, 2nd Saylor Woods, 3rd Hannah Riley
Intermediate: 1st Landon O’Steen, 2nd Cason Hayford, 3rd Makayla O’Steen
Senior: 1st Chloe Gilbert, 2nd Sophia Dickerson, 3rd Abigail Dickerson
Swine Showmanship Winners
Junior: 1st Ella Fisher, 2nd Reid Hayes, 3rd Maddox Grantham
Intermediate: 1st Beau Fisher, 2nd Landon O’Steen, 3rd Sarah Jane Riley
Senior: 1st Kira Owens, 2nd Mallory Ross, 3rd Ali Adams
Livestock Grand & Reserve Champions
Swine: Grand – Beau Fisher, Reserve – Ella Fisher (Both Homegrown Champions)
Steer: Grand – Chloe Gilbert, Reserve – Landon O’Steen (Both Homegrown Champions)
Heifer: Grand – Levi Franklin, Reserve – Cason Hayford (Champion Homegrown)
Editor’s note: Mark Mauldin, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County contributed to this article. All photos were contributed.