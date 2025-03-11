2025 Youth Fair exhibitors celebrated

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The 2025 Washington County Youth Fair took place February 26 – March 1 at the Washington County Ag Center. More than 400 youth exhibited nearly 700 projects, including arts & crafts, baked goods, plants, and more. Participants competed in four age divisions: Cloverbud (5-7), Junior (8-10), Intermediate (11-13), and Senior (14-18).

General Exhibits Best of Show Winners

Art: Avalyn Barber (B), Hayden Kriser (C), Paisley Kriser (D)

Baked Goods: Jacey Pickle (A), Saylor Woods (B), Mya White (C), Abigail Brown (D)

Baked Goods Decorating: Emma Carter (A), Aubrey Mauldin (B), Mya White (C), Brystol Williams (D)

Crafts: Jacey Pickle (A), Jackson Scurlock (B), Levi Franklin (C), Tyler Hobbs (D)

Models: Noah Birge (A), Isaac Grantham (B), Cade Crawford (C)

Needlework/Sewing: Emma Carter (A), Annalynn Yohn (C)

Photography: Braeleigh Bullard (A), Ava Crawford (B), Levi Franklin (C), Abigail Brown (D)

Poultry Showmanship Winners

Junior: 1st Aubrey Mauldin, 2nd Avalyn Barber, 3rd Collin Odom

Intermediate: 1st Cade Crawford, 2nd Mya White, 3rd Kaylee Kinman

Senior: 1st Abigail Brown, 2nd Emma Weeks, 3rd Will Barber

Best in Show Chickens

Cade Crawford (Exotic/Ornamental Pair), Emma Weeks (Exotic/Ornamental Rooster, Production Pair), Isaac Grantham (Production Hen)

Beef Showmanship Winners

Junior: 1st Maddox Grantham, 2nd Saylor Woods, 3rd Hannah Riley

Intermediate: 1st Landon O’Steen, 2nd Cason Hayford, 3rd Makayla O’Steen

Senior: 1st Chloe Gilbert, 2nd Sophia Dickerson, 3rd Abigail Dickerson

Swine Showmanship Winners

Junior: 1st Ella Fisher, 2nd Reid Hayes, 3rd Maddox Grantham

Intermediate: 1st Beau Fisher, 2nd Landon O’Steen, 3rd Sarah Jane Riley

Senior: 1st Kira Owens, 2nd Mallory Ross, 3rd Ali Adams

Livestock Grand & Reserve Champions

Swine: Grand – Beau Fisher, Reserve – Ella Fisher (Both Homegrown Champions)

Steer: Grand – Chloe Gilbert, Reserve – Landon O’Steen (Both Homegrown Champions)

Heifer: Grand – Levi Franklin, Reserve – Cason Hayford (Champion Homegrown)

Editor’s note: Mark Mauldin, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County contributed to this article. All photos were contributed.

(Left to right) Junior Division Poultry Showmanship Winners: 3rd Place Collin Odom, 2nd Place Avalyn Barber, and 1st Place Aubrey Mauldin.

(Left to right) Intermediate Division Poultry Showmanship Winners: 3rd Place Kaylee Kinman, 2nd Place Mya White, and 1st Place Cade Crawford.

(Left to right) Senior Division Poultry Showmanship Winners: 3rd Place Will Barber, 2nd Place Emma Weeks, and 1st Place Abigail Brown.

(Left to right) Cloverbud Pultry Showmanship: Braeleigh Bullard, Brookleigh Bullard, Lucas Stephens, Jacey Pickle, Meredith Crawford, Blake Mauldin, Stefanee Robinson, and Kiera McNamee. (The Cloverbud division is not scored/ranked.)

Junior Division Beef Showmanship 1st Place Winner, Maddox Grantham

Junior Division Beef Showmanship 2nd Place Winner, Saylor Woods

Intermediate Division Beef Showmanship 2nd Place Winner, Cason Hayford

Intermediate Division Beef Showmanship 3rd Place Winner, Makayla O’Steen

Senior Division Beef Showmanship 1st Place Winner, Chloe Gilbert

Senior Division Beef Showmanship 2nd Place Winner, Sophia Dickerson

Senior Division Beef Showmanship 3rd Place Winner, Abigail Dickerson

Junior Division Swine Showmanship 1st Place Winner, Ella Fisher

Junior Division Swine Showmanship 2nd Place Winner, Reid Hayes

Junior Division Swine Showmanship 3rd Place Winner, Maddox Grantham

Intermediate Division Swine Showmanship 1st Place Winner, Beau Fisher

Intermediate Division Swine Showmanship 3rd Place Winner, Sarah Jane Riley

Senior Division Swine Showmanship 1st Place Winner, Kira Owens

Senior Division Swine Showmanship 2nd Place Winner, Mallory Ross

Senior Division Swine Showmanship 3rd Place Winner, Ali Adams

Grand Champion Swine Winner, Beau Fisher

Reserve Champion Swine Winner, Ella Fisher

Reserve Champion Steer Winner, Landon O’Steen

Grand Champion Heifer Winner, Levi Franklin

Reserve Champion Heifer, Cason Hayford