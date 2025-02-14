Fri. Feb 14th, 2025
Uncategorized

WCSO makes three arrests on out of county warrants

By Hannah Collins Feb 14, 2025 0 Comments

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested subjects from yesterday who

possessed out of county warrants on two unrelated cases. According to a release by WCSO February 14, two subjects, 36 year old, Tiffany Lynn Holyfield, and 44 year old, Shane Clinton McKinney, were located at an address on Pioneer Rd. According to WCSO, both suspects had outstanding warrants from Calhoun County for Grand Theft. 

Additionally, 59 year old Larry Marce Whitehead with a warrant out of Bay County for failure to appear on the charges of solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device was located at a Winbec Rd. address.

All subjects, who are residents of Washington County, were arrested and will be held in the

Washington County Jail until extradition.

“The cornerstone of a solid relationship between law enforcement and the community we serve is an open line of communication,” stated Sheriff Kevin Crews in the release. “We are grateful for information provided by the public and neighboring agencies in cases such as these. If you have any concerns about illegal activity, notify our office immediately.”

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Crime News Top Stories Uncategorized

Twin brothers arrested on felony sexual abuse charges

GARRETT VALCOURT Jan 14, 2025
Uncategorized

Subject apprehended in Vernon drug store burglary

Hannah Collins Jan 3, 2025
Uncategorized

Tips from your FPL energy experts to save this holiday season

Staff Report Nov 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Additional charges filed against Dothan man in ongoing case

Crime

Wausau woman arrested on felony charges

Education Top Stories

District spelling bee winners awarded 

Government Top Stories

Chipley City Council addresses phase two of Mongoven project

Government Top Stories