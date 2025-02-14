WCSO makes three arrests on out of county warrants

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested subjects from yesterday who

possessed out of county warrants on two unrelated cases. According to a release by WCSO February 14, two subjects, 36 year old, Tiffany Lynn Holyfield, and 44 year old, Shane Clinton McKinney, were located at an address on Pioneer Rd. According to WCSO, both suspects had outstanding warrants from Calhoun County for Grand Theft.

Additionally, 59 year old Larry Marce Whitehead with a warrant out of Bay County for failure to appear on the charges of solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device was located at a Winbec Rd. address.

All subjects, who are residents of Washington County, were arrested and will be held in the

Washington County Jail until extradition.

“The cornerstone of a solid relationship between law enforcement and the community we serve is an open line of communication,” stated Sheriff Kevin Crews in the release. “We are grateful for information provided by the public and neighboring agencies in cases such as these. If you have any concerns about illegal activity, notify our office immediately.”