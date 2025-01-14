Twin brothers arrested on felony sexual abuse charges

According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, twin brothers have been arrested and are facing felony charges following allegations of prolonged sexual abuse. Sheriff Kevin Crews announced the arrests on January 15, detailing the culmination of an extensive investigation into the alleged crimes.

The investigation began after victims came forward with allegations that Donald Ray Hawkins and Ronald Gene Hawkins had subjected them to sexual abuse over the course of several years. Law enforcement officials conducted interviews with the victims and reviewed supporting evidence, which led to the issuance of arrest warrants for both men.

Donald Hawkins, 67, was taken into custody during the early morning hours of January 15 at his residence in Cottondale, Florida. He is being held in Washington County on charges of sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 12.

Ronald Hawkins, 67, was also apprehended this morning at his home in Merritt Island, Florida. He faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim less than 12 years old. Ronald Hawkins is currently awaiting extradition to Washington County to face these charges.

Sheriff Crews emphasized the gravity of the allegations, noting that the investigation remains ongoing. “The safety of our community, especially its most vulnerable members, is our highest priority,” Crews stated.