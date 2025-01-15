Washington County Betas excel at state convention

Washington County schools including Vernon Middle School, Chipley High School, and Roulhac Middle School competed in the Florida State Beta Convention in Orlando held on January 8 through January 11. Students in elementary, junior, and senior divisions compete for awards in various STEM, creative, and academic competitions. Additionally, the National Beta Club organization holds polls each year for state and national titles that any beta student can enter in and start their own campaign.

Vernon Middle School: Living Literature earned 3rd place, while Apparel Design and Service Learning Showcase both secured 1st place honors. Scrapbook achieved 2nd place, as did the Club Trading Pin. In individual categories, Kindel Whitaker earned 1st place in Painting, and Arianna Brock took 1st place in Quilling. Additionally, Brantley Gothard was recognized as the Florida Junior Beta Vice President. Top-three finishes were achieved in Scrapbook, Apparel Design, and Living Literature.

VMS’ Brantley Gothard poses with his beta club after nomination of Vice-President. [CONTRIBUTED]

Roulhac Middle School: First place was awarded in Large Group Performing Arts, Solo Vocalist (Jake Jenkins), Quiz Bowl, and Photography (Cale Dietrich). Second place honors went to Songfest, Language Arts (Jackson Scurlock), Mixed Media (Levi Franklin), and Language Arts (Raegan Wiwi). Third place was earned in Painting (Easton Odom), Campaign Skit, and Creative Writing (Breanna Kopinski). Additionally, Raegan Wiwi was sworn in as the new State Secretary.

RMS’ Raegan Wiwi was nominated for State Secretary. [CONTRIBUTED]

Chipley High School: At the Senior Beta Convention, Lena Tice and Cait Taylor performed an a cappella duo and received premier performer tickets to perform at the national convention in June.

Chipley High School betas enjoy a day in Orlando during the beta convention. [CONTRIBUTED]