Wed. Jan 15th, 2025
Sports Top Stories

VHS students place at Rural Girls Weightlifting State Championship

By Hannah Collins Jan 15, 2025 0 Comments
Tamia Peterson, senior, 2nd place in Olympic and Traditional and Rashall Peterson, sophomore, 6th in Traditional, are pictured celebrating with their coach Veronica McKee. [CONTRIBUTED]

Two athletes from Vernon High School made history at the inaugural Rural Girls Weightlifting State Championship January 13. Rashall Peterson claimed 6th place in the Traditional category, while Tamia Potter secured 2nd place in both the Olympic and Traditional categories. Abigail Brown, a sophomore at VHS, placed 10th in the Olympic category.

Abigail Brown, a sophomore at VHS, placed 10th in the Olympic category. [CONTRIBUTED]

Their success highlights the growing opportunities for young women in weightlifting, as supported by the Florida High School Athletic Association. Their coach, Veronica McKee celebrates alongside them in this milestone event.

#FHSAA #girls weightlifting #VHS

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Education Top Stories

Washington County Betas excel at state convention

Staff Report Jan 15, 2025
Crime News Top Stories Uncategorized

Twin brothers arrested on felony sexual abuse charges

GARRETT VALCOURT Jan 14, 2025
Education Top Stories

WCSB recognizes teachers and staff

Hannah Collins Jan 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education Top Stories

Washington County Betas excel at state convention

Crime News Top Stories Uncategorized

Twin brothers arrested on felony sexual abuse charges

Education Top Stories

WCSB recognizes teachers and staff

Crime Top Stories

Verbal altercation leads to arrest

Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance