VHS students place at Rural Girls Weightlifting State Championship

Tamia Peterson, senior, 2nd place in Olympic and Traditional and Rashall Peterson, sophomore, 6th in Traditional, are pictured celebrating with their coach Veronica McKee. [CONTRIBUTED]

Two athletes from Vernon High School made history at the inaugural Rural Girls Weightlifting State Championship January 13. Rashall Peterson claimed 6th place in the Traditional category, while Tamia Potter secured 2nd place in both the Olympic and Traditional categories. Abigail Brown, a sophomore at VHS, placed 10th in the Olympic category.

Their success highlights the growing opportunities for young women in weightlifting, as supported by the Florida High School Athletic Association. Their coach, Veronica McKee celebrates alongside them in this milestone event.