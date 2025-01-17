FHP responds to fatal crash in Washington County

STAFF REPORT

Washington County School District staff and students are mourning the loss of a beloved educator following a fatal crash on Thursday. School Superintendent, Thomas Register, confirmed the crash took the life of Vernon Elementary School librarian Gail Seaboch, calling her devotion to her students unmatched.

According to FHP, Seaboch suffered what appeared to be a medical issue. The vehicle veered off the south side of the roadway, striking a group of small trees at the edge of a wood line. The vehicle came to a stop at the edge of the wooded area.

“It’s a tremendous loss for the district, “ Thomas told the Washington County News on Friday. “Mrs. Seaboch was more than a 7 to 3 teacher. She loved her kids and loved her job. From 7-3, she did more than the normal job. She always was there early and stayed late.”

Register informed us there will be grief counselors at the school today.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include comments from School Superintendent Thomas Register.