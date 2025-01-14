WCSB recognizes teachers and staff

Pictured above are the Washington County Teachers of the year.

Pictured above are the Washington County rookie teachers of the year.

Pictured above are the Washington County support related employees of the year.

Teachers, rookie teachers, and support staff were recognized for their efforts at the Washington County School Board regular meeting January 13.

Support related employees of the year:

Valerie Foxworth- Kate Smith Elementary

Ashley Rudd- Rouhlac Middle School

Derick Balkcom- Chipley High School

Amos Spires- Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities

Maria Peterson- Washington Voluntary Pre-School

April Patterson- Florida Panhandle Technical College

Faith Baxley- Vernon Middle School

Sandra Brown- Vernon High School

Pam Corbin- District Office/Data Center

Janice Johnson- Chipley Transportation

Deborah Yates- Vernon Transportation

Rookie teachers of the year:

Elizabeth Gainer- Kate Smith Elementary

Eleot Gould- Rouhlac Middle School

Kallie Chamberlain- Chipley High School

Tammy Lanier- Florida Panhandle Technical College

Tosha Potter- Vernon Elementary

Madison Collins- Vernon Middle School

John Works- Vernon High School

Teachers of the year:

Ashley Ayers- Kate Smith Elementary

Kelly Kunde- Rouhlac Middle School

Linda Harris- Chipley High School

Peggy Dilmore- Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities

Shirley Morris- Florida Panhandle Technical College

Annette Nichols- Vernon Elementary

Patty Busby- Vernon Middle School

Laurie Hammack- Vernon High School