WCSB recognizes teachers and staff

Teachers, rookie teachers, and support staff were recognized for their efforts at the Washington County School Board regular meeting January 13.
Support related employees of the year:
- Valerie Foxworth- Kate Smith Elementary
- Ashley Rudd- Rouhlac Middle School
- Derick Balkcom- Chipley High School
- Amos Spires- Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities
- Maria Peterson- Washington Voluntary Pre-School
- April Patterson- Florida Panhandle Technical College
- Faith Baxley- Vernon Middle School
- Sandra Brown- Vernon High School
- Pam Corbin- District Office/Data Center
- Janice Johnson- Chipley Transportation
- Deborah Yates- Vernon Transportation
Rookie teachers of the year:
- Elizabeth Gainer- Kate Smith Elementary
- Eleot Gould- Rouhlac Middle School
- Kallie Chamberlain- Chipley High School
- Tammy Lanier- Florida Panhandle Technical College
- Tosha Potter- Vernon Elementary
- Madison Collins- Vernon Middle School
- John Works- Vernon High School
Teachers of the year:
- Ashley Ayers- Kate Smith Elementary
- Kelly Kunde- Rouhlac Middle School
- Linda Harris- Chipley High School
- Peggy Dilmore- Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities
- Shirley Morris- Florida Panhandle Technical College
- Annette Nichols- Vernon Elementary
- Patty Busby- Vernon Middle School
- Laurie Hammack- Vernon High School