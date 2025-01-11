Sat. Jan 11th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Verbal altercation leads to arrest

By Staff Report Jan 11, 2025 0 Comments
Shannon Delois Byrd

STAFF REPORT

A verbal altercation has led to the arrest of a 58 year old Washington County Resident.

At approximately 3:30 pm, January 10, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications Center received a call regarding the discharge of a firearm. According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, while in route to the Roche Rd. address, deputies were advised that two female subjects were verbally arguing outside of the residence when a firearm was produced and discharged.

Shannon Delois Byrd was arrested and transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office where she is now facing the charges of alleged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.

#crime #WCN #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Top Stories

 Local businesses appreciate officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025
Community Top Stories

Chipley prepares to celebrate annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with community events

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Verbal altercation leads to arrest

Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

Business Top Stories

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s grand opening set for January 13

Government Top Stories

Washington County officials present arguments to Florida legislature

Crime Top Stories

Welfare check escalates into high-speed pursuit