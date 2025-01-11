Verbal altercation leads to arrest

STAFF REPORT

A verbal altercation has led to the arrest of a 58 year old Washington County Resident.

At approximately 3:30 pm, January 10, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications Center received a call regarding the discharge of a firearm. According to a press release from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, while in route to the Roche Rd. address, deputies were advised that two female subjects were verbally arguing outside of the residence when a firearm was produced and discharged.

Shannon Delois Byrd was arrested and transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office where she is now facing the charges of alleged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.