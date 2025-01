Wendy’s of Chipley donated meals to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on January 9. [CONTRIBUTED]

Local businesses and individuals showcased their appreciation and care for officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on January 9.

Pictured is officer Webb of Chipley Police Department. PeoplesSouth Bank provided pizza for all officers on January 9. [CONTRIBUTED]

Pictured above are two WCSO officers on duty on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. PeoplesSouth Bank provided pizza to the department on January 9. [CONTRIBUTED]