Chipley prepares to celebrate annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with community events

The City of Chipley has announced its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration for 2025. This year’s theme, “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Liberty!” honors the legacy of Dr. King by fostering community service and unity.

The festivities begin on Saturday, January 18, with a Day of Service from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Volunteers are invited to gather at Gilmore’s Park, located at 1227 Church Avenue, for instructions before participating in a citywide litter cleanup effort. This hands-on event reflects Dr. King’s vision of service and care for the community.

The celebration will culminate on Monday, January 20, with the MLK Day Parade. Participants will line up at 9 a.m. at the old Chipley High School football field parking lot. The parade itself will begin at 10 a.m., and community members are encouraged to join in the celebration by showcasing floats, church buses, or business vehicles.

Mayor Tracy Andrews and event organizers welcome everyone to participate in these events and celebrate Dr. King’s enduring message of freedom, justice, and equality.

For further information or inquiries, please contact Mayor Tracy Andrews at 850-326-9359.

Join the City of Chipley as it honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and works together to build a stronger, more unified community.