Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

A 24-year-old Chipley resident has been arrested and is facing felony charges after a reported disturbance on Hutchins Lane.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to the incident late last night. According to the WCSO, the investigation determined that a domestic disturbance escalated into an altercation during which Tavares Jerome Ward discharged a firearm.

Ward was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. He is currently charged with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have stated that additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 638-6111. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling (850) 638-TIPS (8477) or emailing [email protected].