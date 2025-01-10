Fri. Jan 10th, 2025
Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

By Staff Report Jan 10, 2025 0 Comments
WARD, TAVARES JEROME, [CONTRIBUTED]

A 24-year-old Chipley resident has been arrested and is facing felony charges after a reported disturbance on Hutchins Lane.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responded to the incident late last night. According to the WCSO, the investigation determined that a domestic disturbance escalated into an altercation during which Tavares Jerome Ward discharged a firearm.

Ward was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. He is currently charged with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains active, and authorities have stated that additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information about this incident or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 638-6111. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling (850) 638-TIPS (8477) or emailing [email protected].

#crime #Domestic disturbance #Tavares Ward

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Top Stories

Washington County unveils plans for bicentennial celebration

KINSLEY COOK Jan 10, 2025
Business Top Stories

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s grand opening set for January 13

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025
Government Top Stories

Washington County officials present arguments to Florida legislature

Hannah Collins Jan 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

Business Top Stories

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s grand opening set for January 13

Government Top Stories

Washington County officials present arguments to Florida legislature

Crime Top Stories

Welfare check escalates into high-speed pursuit

Government Top Stories

Chipley City officials make plans for improvement