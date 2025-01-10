Fri. Jan 10th, 2025
Washington County unveils plans for bicentennial celebration

By KINSLEY COOK Jan 10, 2025 0 Comments

Washington County has now reached its bicentennial, which the Tourist Development Council (TDC) is excited to recognize and celebrate. The Washington County Board of County Commissioners, Tourist Development Council, Historical Society, and Vernon Historical Society are collaborating to bring a long celebration marking the county’s 200th anniversary.

In September 2024, key stakeholders, including municipalities and civic organizations, joined a planning meeting at the government annex. Attendees previewed the draft bicentennial website and logo, discussed a merchandise store, promotional items, and a bicentennial float for all county parades. Plans also include TDC rack cards featuring a QR code to the website, which will serve as a hub for event submissions, a historical timeline, and more.


The celebration officially begins on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, with a dedication reception at the Washington County Ag Center. The event will feature living history demonstrations, period entertainment, a photo op with antique costumes, and the unveiling of a bronze emblem for the courthouse. 

Key Events

  • Vernon Heritage Festival (April 4–5, 2025): A two-day celebration in Downtown Vernon. Friday activities will be held at Shady Grove Park, the original location of the historic Shady Grove School. On Saturday, highlights will include Native American demonstrations, a keelboat exhibit, musket firings, and historical displays. Vernon City Hall will host artisans, archaeologists, and exhibits. “This two-day event will embrace the culture and history that helped make Washington County what it is today,” said TDC Director Heather Lopez.
  • Time Capsule Burial (June 19, 2025): Hosted by the Washington County Chamber at Vernon Town Square, with contributions from the Vernon Beta Club and a donated capsule from Brown Funeral Home.

Established on December 29, 1825, Washington County was the 12th county founded in Florida. Stay tuned for more events, and visit the official bicentennial website launching later this month for updates and event details.

#Bicentennial Celebration #Washington County

By KINSLEY COOK

