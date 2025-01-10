Fri. Jan 10th, 2025
Business Top Stories

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s grand opening set for January 13

By Staff Report Jan 10, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured above is Beef O Brady’s new location in Chipley. [CONTRIBUTED]

Community members are welcome to join the Washington County Chamber of Commerce to open Chipley’s newest restaurant, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, January 13, at 10 a.m. 

The event will take place at the restaurant’s location, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is known for its menu of casual dining options and its focus on providing a sports-friendly environment.

Community members and interested attendees are invited to join the event and celebrate the opening by ringing in the new year with wings, burgers, and more. For additional details, contact the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

#Chipley #New Beef 'O' Brady's #restaurant

By Staff Report

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

Staff Report Jan 10, 2025
Community Top Stories

Washington County unveils plans for bicentennial celebration

KINSLEY COOK Jan 10, 2025
Government Top Stories

Washington County officials present arguments to Florida legislature

Hannah Collins Jan 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Chipley man arrested after domestic disturbance

Business Top Stories

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s grand opening set for January 13

Government Top Stories

Washington County officials present arguments to Florida legislature

Crime Top Stories

Welfare check escalates into high-speed pursuit

Government Top Stories

Chipley City officials make plans for improvement