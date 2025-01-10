Beef ‘O’ Brady’s grand opening set for January 13

Community members are welcome to join the Washington County Chamber of Commerce to open Chipley’s newest restaurant, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s. The grand opening is scheduled for Monday, January 13, at 10 a.m.

The event will take place at the restaurant’s location, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is known for its menu of casual dining options and its focus on providing a sports-friendly environment.

Community members and interested attendees are invited to join the event and celebrate the opening by ringing in the new year with wings, burgers, and more. For additional details, contact the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.