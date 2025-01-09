Washington County officials present arguments to Florida legislature

Several governing bodies of Washington County came before Senator Jay Trumble and Representative Shane Abbott to make their cases for funding of county legislative priorities. [CONTRIBUTED]

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

On behalf of the residents of Washington County, county officials made several significant appeals to the Florida legislature during the Legislative Delegation Meeting on January 7.

Senator Jay Trumbull acknowledged the necessity for the public to understand the financial constraints set by legislative leaders. However, he, along with Representative Shane Abbott, committed to advocating for rural counties. “We’re not going to be able to get everything, but we’re going to do our very best to get as much as we possibly can,” Trumbull stated.

Topics discussed ranged from teacher compensation and health benefits to updating facilities at the Washington County Jail.

Washington County Board of County Commissioners Chairman, David Pettis, requested considerations of appropriations for a Washington County Fire Department and training facility near Sunny Hills. Commissioner Pettis also requested funding for repair and rehabilitation for the Washington County Jail. “We are seeing significant growth in this area.” Pettis stated “As population expands and new homes are built, we want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our citizens.”

The request by commissioner Pettis was echoed by Sheriff Kevin Crews adding the request for updated operational technology. “The communications for public safety are all done by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.” stated Crews. “It doesn’t just affect the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. It affects every entity of our public safety and first responders in Washington County.”

Chipley’s Mayor Tracy Andrews made three clear legislative priorities as well, citing the need for updated sewer lines along Brickyard Road, updates to Chipley Police Department technology, and roadway improvements. Mayor Tracy Andrews expressed her confidence in these projects. “We are confident these projects will improve the quality of life for our residents, and are certain to provide a lasting impact on the City of Chipley and all of Washington County.”

Leanne Pedraja, a grade 8 teacher for Roulhac Middle School, made her case for an increase in teacher salaries and the improvement of health benefits for teachers. “These institutions are where connections are made and futures are shaved.” Pedraja furthered that significant issues still remain, citing that Florida ranks 50th in teacher pay. Pedraja made the argument that these issues that impact teachers trickle down to affect the wellbeing of students.

Representative Abbot and Senator Trumbull both expressed their knowledge of the different challenges that rural communities face. Both have promised to fight for rural economic growth.

The Legislative Delegation Meeting highlighted the pressing needs and aspirations of Washington County’s residents, as expressed by local officials, educators, and law enforcement. While the financial realities of the state budget may limit what can be achieved, the commitment from Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Shane Abbott to advocate for rural counties offers hope for progress. From enhancing public safety and infrastructure to supporting educators and first responders, the appeals made at the meeting underscore a shared determination to improve the quality of life for all residents. The outcomes of these legislative efforts will serve as a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by rural communities.