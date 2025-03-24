Mon. Mar 24th, 2025
CRA approves four grants

By Hannah Collins Mar 24, 2025

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Four grants were approved to support local historic preservation efforts at the March 18 Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meeting. 

One of the approved grants will fund exterior renovations for the historic home at 781 Main St. This property, which has housed multiple businesses over the years, is now on track to become an Airbnb and Tea Room. The CRA board expressed enthusiasm about the project, especially given the owner’s commitment to preserving the home’s historical integrity while incorporating necessary updates and restorations.

Three additional grants were awarded for interior renovations of the Historic Blackburn Building. Despite facing setbacks, owners Jennifer and David Corbitt remain dedicated to revitalizing this beloved landmark. Jennifer Corbitt, attending via Zoom, provided an update on the project’s timeline:

“We’re delayed about a month. We originally wanted to be finished by February, but the termite issue set us back. Now that it’s resolved, we’re moving forward. We’re looking at probably another month before we’re completely finished, but it’s really coming along.” stated Corbitt.

Corbitt also expressed gratitude for the CRA’s support, and board members commended her passion and commitment to restoring the building.

By Hannah Collins

