Harper fugitives apprehended in Nevada following Multi-agency manhunt

Michael and Toni Harper were apprehended in Boulder City, Nevada, following a multi-agency manhunt, after Michael led law enforcement on a pursuit in a semi-truck that ended in a crash. He now faces several additional charges in Nevada, including kidnapping and assault on a protected person, while both individuals await extradition to Washington County. Authorities continue to coordinate with Nevada officials and will release more details as the investigation progresses.

After an extensive manhunt, Michael and Toni Harper were taken into custody just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in Boulder City, Nevada, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the arrest remain limited at this time. However, authorities report that the Nevada State Police located the Harpers traveling in a semi-truck and initiated a traffic stop. Michael Harper, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly fled from officers, prompting a pursuit. Law enforcement deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle, which continued traveling on flat tires until crashing. Both individuals were subsequently taken into custody at the scene.

In addition to the original charges stemming from Washington County, Michael Harper now faces multiple charges in Nevada, including:

Kidnapping (First Offense)

Assault on a Protected Person with a Deadly Weapon

Disobeying a Peace Officer Resulting in Death or Bodily Harm

Reckless Driving with Disregard for Property or Personal Safety (First Offense)

Duty Upon Damage to an Unattended Person or Property

Providing False Information to or Obstructing a Public Officer

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated that the details surrounding these new charges—including the alleged kidnapping—are not yet clear. However, officials confirmed they are in regular contact with Nevada authorities and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

Michael Harper is currently receiving treatment at a Nevada hospital. Upon release, he will be held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Washington County.

Toni Harper was taken into custody based on an existing warrant from Washington County. She is also being held without bond at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition.

Sheriff Jeff Crews extended his appreciation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Marshals Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Nevada State Police for their coordinated efforts in apprehending the Harpers.