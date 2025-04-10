Thu. Apr 10th, 2025
FHP reports fatal crash on state road 79

By Hannah Collins Apr 10, 2025 0 Comments

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has reported a fatal crash on State Road 79 north of County Road 280 that has resulted in the deaths of three children.

FHP reported the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on April 10. A 2011 Mazda CX-9 SUV, occupied by three adults and four children, was traveling northbound at a low rate of speed in the outside lane when it was struck from behind by a northbound 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

According to FHP, following the collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a dirt embankment. The SUV continued forward, collided with a tree, and overturned onto its left side. Two of the children in the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. A third child was transported to Bay Medical, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The SUV’s driver, a 24-year-old female from Georgia, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Bay Medical. The pickup truck driver, a 23-year-old male from Alabama, sustained minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

