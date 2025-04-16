Wed. Apr 16th, 2025
Taking ‘Meth off the Map’

By Hannah Collins Apr 16, 2025

Community Outreach Coordinator Justin Taylor led a three-day educational initiative titled “Taking Meth off the MAP” at Chipley High School and Vernon High School. The program reached approximately 60 students in grades 9 through 12 who are enrolled in law enforcement classes.

Developed by the Northwest Florida Health Network and offered through a grant to non-profit organizations, the curriculum focused on the short- and long-term effects of methamphetamine use, addiction prevention, and the importance of healthy decision-making. Students also explored strategies for resisting peer pressure and accessing help through trusted adults and community support services.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to Grace Assembly Chipley for providing the curriculum and sponsoring T-shirts and prizes for participating students.

“When I go to our jail and talk to people about rehab, I am told on almost every occasion that the person first used illegal narcotics during their early teenage years,” said Taylor. “It is my goal to educate our young people and hopefully change their trajectory.”

Taylor also thanked Sheriff Kevin Crews, the staff of both high schools, and Grace Assembly Chipley for their support. “The partnerships we have in our community are invaluable,” he added.

By Hannah Collins

